TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $674.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock opened at $624.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.13, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.