Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 57,094 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $713.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
