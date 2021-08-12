Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 57,094 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $713.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

