Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $713.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

