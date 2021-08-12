Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $713.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
