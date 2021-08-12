TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TransUnion worth $43,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

TRU traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

