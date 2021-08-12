Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.23 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00005689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $129.23 million and $4.66 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00144648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00155079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,504.60 or 0.99260986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.00 or 0.00878762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,658,587 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

