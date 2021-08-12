Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TIG stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 2,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $519.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

