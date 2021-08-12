Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.66. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Several analysts recently commented on TIG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

