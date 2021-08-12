Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 419,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.