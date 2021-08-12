Treat DAO Price Tops $1.23 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3,846.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

