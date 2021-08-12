TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.00. 3,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

