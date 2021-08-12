TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

