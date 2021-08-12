Trevor R. Milton Sells 2,033,617 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trevor R. Milton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,820. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

