Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRITF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Tri-Tech shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Tri-Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRITF)

Tri-Tech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of integrated solutions for the protection, control, and enhancement of water resources. Its activities include water resources management, water and wastewater treatment, municipal infrastructure construction, industrial production safety, and environmental improvement.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.