Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $11,446,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

