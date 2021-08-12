Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings of ($1.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tricida by 22.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,906. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

