Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.22

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.22 and last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 52238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2308283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last three months.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.