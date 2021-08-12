Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.22

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.22 and last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 52238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.32.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last three months.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
