Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Increased to C$4.60 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Shares of TLLYF stock remained flat at $$1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.