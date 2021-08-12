TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

