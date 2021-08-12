Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,328 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.02% of Trinseo worth $116,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

