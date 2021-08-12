Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.85

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 5637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

