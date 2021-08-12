Tripio Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $661,552.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

