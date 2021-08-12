Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,154. The stock has a market cap of $553.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.