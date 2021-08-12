Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.60

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 226.60 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 224.75 ($2.94), with a volume of 1452200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.60 ($2.93).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBOX. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

