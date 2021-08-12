Trollcoin Trading Up 12.3% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,085.81 or 0.99746363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

