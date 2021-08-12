TrueDeck (TDP) Market Capitalization Tops $342,379.75

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $342,379.75 and $20,878.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

