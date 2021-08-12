TrueFi Trading Up 17.9% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $101.31 million and $295.99 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

