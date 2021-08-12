TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.