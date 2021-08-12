Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $117.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

