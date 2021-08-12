Truist Securiti Weighs in on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $785,230. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

