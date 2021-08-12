TrumpCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $386.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $380,803.28 and $386.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

