TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

