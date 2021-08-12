Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($10.60) Per Share

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($10.60) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tscan Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

TCRX opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

