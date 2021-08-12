Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Up 0.8%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. 49,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$435.66 million and a P/E ratio of -32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.44.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

