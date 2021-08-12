Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

TUFN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 6,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,137. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $414.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.