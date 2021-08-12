TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 170 by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 48.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 329 ($4.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,642. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 368.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

