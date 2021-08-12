Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TRKNY stock remained flat at $$1.51 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
