Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

