TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Reaches $0.0135

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $5.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001810 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

