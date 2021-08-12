TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.04. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 135 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TVA.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$131.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

