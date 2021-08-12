TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.00

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.75 ($1.49), with a volume of 372509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

