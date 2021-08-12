Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading Down 3.6%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.55. 34,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 516,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

About Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

