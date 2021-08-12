Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Lifted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 1.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,953,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553,887. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

