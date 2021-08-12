Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 710 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TYL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.05. 154,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,773. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

