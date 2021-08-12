Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443.50 ($5.79). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 388,779 shares trading hands.

TYMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £863.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 453.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

