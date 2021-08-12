Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.0833 on Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $740,698.99 and approximately $7,279.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

