Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.80. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

