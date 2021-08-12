U Network Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $2.42 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.