U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 3,758,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.