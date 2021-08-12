U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.85. 3,743,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

