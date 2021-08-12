U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

